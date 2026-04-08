Ilham Aliyev US and Israel Operation Against Iran WUF13 Ilham Aliyev's visit to Georgia
    Ilham Aliyev US and Israel Operation Against Iran WUF13 Ilham Aliyev's visit to Georgia

    Erdogan and Trump discuss US-Iran ceasefire agreement

    Region
    • 08 April, 2026
    • 19:25
    Erdogan and Trump discuss US-Iran ceasefire agreement

    Presidents of Türkiye and the United States, Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Donald Trump, discussed current events in the region during a phone call, in particular the ceasefire agreement announced the previous day.

    According to Report, citing Haber Global, Erdogan expressed satisfaction with the truce, urging that it be effectively used as a first step toward achieving a lasting peace agreement.

    US-Iran talks Recep Tayyip Erdogan Donald Trump
    Ərdoğan və Tramp İranla əldə olunan atəşkəs razılaşmasını müzakirə edib
    Эрдоган и Трамп обсудили договоренность о прекращении огня между США и Ираном

    Latest News

    20:28
    Photo

    Heavy rains in Türkiye kill two, cause widespread flooding

    Region
    20:17

    Araghchi and Bayramov discuss regional situation – UPDATED

    Foreign policy
    20:15

    Sharif urges Middle East conflict parties to respect ceasefire agreements

    Other countries
    19:56

    Lebanon: 89 killed, 800 injured in today's attacks

    Other countries
    19:49

    Media: White House says US-Iran ceasefire does not include Lebanon

    Other countries
    19:45

    Iran strikes oil facilities, power plant in Kuwait

    Other countries
    19:25

    Erdogan and Trump discuss US-Iran ceasefire agreement

    Region
    19:22

    Seven dead, seven injured in traffic accident in Türkiye

    Region
    19:14

    Azerbaijan and Serbia discuss cooperation in energy efficiency

    Infrastructure
    All News Feed