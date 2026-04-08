Erdogan and Trump discuss US-Iran ceasefire agreement
Region
- 08 April, 2026
- 19:25
Presidents of Türkiye and the United States, Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Donald Trump, discussed current events in the region during a phone call, in particular the ceasefire agreement announced the previous day.
According to Report, citing Haber Global, Erdogan expressed satisfaction with the truce, urging that it be effectively used as a first step toward achieving a lasting peace agreement.
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