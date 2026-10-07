Bulgaria turns to US, Türkiye and Romania over Black Sea drone attacks

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Bulgaria intends to determine the origin of drones that attacked two commercial vessels in its exclusive economic zone in the Black Sea with support from the United States, Türkiye and Romania.

According to Report, citing Bulgarian media, Prime Minister Rumen Radev made the remarks following a meeting of the Consultative Council on National Security.

Radev said Sofia currently had no evidence allowing it to conclusively state that Russia was behind the attack.

He stressed that assumptions could not be used when dealing with national security issues.

The Bulgarian side plans to inspect the areas where the Able and Alfa Watan vessels were attacked together with Türkiye and Romania, with possible US support.

The authorities expect to locate drone debris and determine its origin.

The Able remained afloat, while the Alfa Watan sank following the attack.