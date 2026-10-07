Ilham Aliyev Road to Victory 2026 World Judo Championships
    Ilham Aliyev Road to Victory 2026 World Judo Championships

    Bulgaria turns to US, Türkiye and Romania over Black Sea drone attacks

    Other countries
    • 07 October, 2026
    • 22:08
    Bulgaria turns to US, Türkiye and Romania over Black Sea drone attacks

    Bulgaria intends to determine the origin of drones that attacked two commercial vessels in its exclusive economic zone in the Black Sea with support from the United States, Türkiye and Romania.

    According to Report, citing Bulgarian media, Prime Minister Rumen Radev made the remarks following a meeting of the Consultative Council on National Security.

    Radev said Sofia currently had no evidence allowing it to conclusively state that Russia was behind the attack.

    He stressed that assumptions could not be used when dealing with national security issues.

    The Bulgarian side plans to inspect the areas where the Able and Alfa Watan vessels were attacked together with Türkiye and Romania, with possible US support.

    The authorities expect to locate drone debris and determine its origin.

    The Able remained afloat, while the Alfa Watan sank following the attack.

    Rumen Radev Bulgaria
    Bolqarıstan ABŞ-ni ticarət gəmilərinə dron hücumunun araşdırılmasına cəlb edəcək
    Болгария привлечет США к расследованию атаки дронов на торговые суда
    44 - Tezliklə
    MiniBoss

    Latest News

    00:09

    Shehbaz Sharif: UN reform must reflect priorities of developing countries

    Other countries
    23:55

    Chrome remains dominant browser in Azerbaijan despite slight decline

    ICT
    23:38

    Three killed, 36 injured in attacks on two Saudi international airports

    Other countries
    23:17

    Zelenskyy: 25 killed, around 100 injured in Russian strikes on Ukraine

    Other countries
    23:07
    Photo

    Azerbaijan, Uzbekistan hold consular consultations in Baku

    Foreign policy
    22:54

    Azerbaijan sees sharp rise in forensic examination caseload

    Domestic policy
    22:54

    Minister: Banks, NBCOs face difficulties in recovering unsecured loans

    Finance
    22:37

    Farid Ahmadov: Azerbaijan to transfer execution of enforcement documents arising from monetary claims to market

    Domestic policy
    22:36

    Prisoners in Azerbaijan begin certified vocational training

    Domestic policy
    All News Feed