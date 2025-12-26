Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process AZAL plane crash anniversary
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process AZAL plane crash anniversary

    British police to request data from FBI on possible crimes by former Prince Andrew

    Other countries
    • 26 December, 2025
    • 08:19
    British police to request data from FBI on possible crimes by former Prince Andrew

    The police in the English county of Surrey will contact the US Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) to obtain information regarding the possible involvement of King Charles III's brother, Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, in parties where violence against children was committed, Report informs.

    The reason for such a request was the publication of files in the case of US financier Jeffrey Epstein, which mention alleged crimes involving Andrew that were committed in England, The Times newspaper noted.

    "Following a review of our systems using the limited information available to us, we can find no evidence of these allegations being reported to Surrey police," the force said as quoted by The Times. "We are therefore engaging with relevant agencies to obtain access to the redacted information".

    The former duke stepped down from his royal duties in 2019 after denying allegations of sexually assaulting a teenage Virginia Giuffre after she was trafficked by Epstein for years and settled her civil claim in 2022 for millions of dollars.

    FBI Prince Andrew King Charles III
    Britaniya keçmiş şahzadə Endryunun mümkün cinayətləri ilə bağlı FTB-dən məlumat istəyəcək
    Британия запросит у ФБР данные о возможных преступлениях экс-принца Эндрю

    Latest News

    08:53

    $400k shipment of live lobsters hijacked en route to Midwest Costco locations in US

    Other countries
    08:43

    US ready to facilitate peace talks between Cambodia, Thailand — Rubio

    Other countries
    08:36

    Arms supplies to Taiwan to bring US no closer to its goals — Chinese embassy

    Other countries
    08:25

    US forces conduct strike against IS militants in Nigeria — Trump

    Other countries
    08:19

    British police to request data from FBI on possible crimes by former Prince Andrew

    Other countries
    08:11

    Trump threatens Democrats with 'last Christmas' in light of Epstein case

    Other countries
    08:02

    Silver price hits record high

    Finance
    20:53

    Commander of Internal Troops to be appointed by President of Azerbaijan

    Domestic policy
    20:31

    Kobakhidze: USAID funded projects contrary to Georgia's interests

    Region
    All News Feed