British police to request data from FBI on possible crimes by former Prince Andrew

The police in the English county of Surrey will contact the US Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) to obtain information regarding the possible involvement of King Charles III's brother, Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, in parties where violence against children was committed, Report informs.

The reason for such a request was the publication of files in the case of US financier Jeffrey Epstein, which mention alleged crimes involving Andrew that were committed in England, The Times newspaper noted.

"Following a review of our systems using the limited information available to us, we can find no evidence of these allegations being reported to Surrey police," the force said as quoted by The Times. "We are therefore engaging with relevant agencies to obtain access to the redacted information".

The former duke stepped down from his royal duties in 2019 after denying allegations of sexually assaulting a teenage Virginia Giuffre after she was trafficked by Epstein for years and settled her civil claim in 2022 for millions of dollars.