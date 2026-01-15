Brent falls to $64.37 per barrel amid Trump's comments
Other countries
- 15 January, 2026
- 10:41
Oil prices fell sharply on Thursday morning after US President Donald Trump's statements somewhat eased fears of an imminent American strike on Iran, Report informs via Interfax.
By 9:16 (GMT+4), March Brent futures on the London ICE Futures Exchange had fallen by $2.15 (3.23%) to $64.37 per barrel. On Wednesday, Brent had risen by $1.05 (1.6%) to $66.52 per barrel.
February WTI futures on the New York Mercantile Exchange (NYMEX) had fallen by $2.03 (3.27%) to $59.99 per barrel by this time. In the previous session, the contract had risen by $0.87 (1.42%) to $62.02 per barrel.
Latest News
12:21
Armenia ready to ensure unhindered link between Azerbaijan and Nakhchivan, Pashinyan saysRegion
12:13
IRU head: TIR is well-suited for trans-regional corridors like Middle CorridorInfrastructure
12:08
Poland to stop recognizing 5-year Russian passports starting in AprilOther countries
12:04
Metro use in Baku prevented 430,000 tons of CO₂ emissions in 2025Infrastructure
11:57
Trump said to want an attack on Iran 'to be definitive' and not trigger sustained warOther countries
11:25
Number of taxpayers in Azerbaijan rises by nearly 5%Finance
11:19
Photo
First ASAN Service center launched in PakistanSocial security
11:03
IMF chief Georgieva arrives in Kyiv for first visit since 2023Other countries
10:51