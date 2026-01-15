Brent falls to $64.37 per barrel amid Trump's comments

Oil prices fell sharply on Thursday morning after US President Donald Trump's statements somewhat eased fears of an imminent American strike on Iran, Report informs via Interfax.

By 9:16 (GMT+4), March Brent futures on the London ICE Futures Exchange had fallen by $2.15 (3.23%) to $64.37 per barrel. On Wednesday, Brent had risen by $1.05 (1.6%) to $66.52 per barrel.

February WTI futures on the New York Mercantile Exchange (NYMEX) had fallen by $2.03 (3.27%) to $59.99 per barrel by this time. In the previous session, the contract had risen by $0.87 (1.42%) to $62.02 per barrel.