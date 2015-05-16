Boko Haram retakes Nigerian town

Baku. 16 May. REPORT.AZ/ Boko Haram militants retook the Nigerian town of Marte in Borno state, which had been liberated in February, Report informs citing foreign media, said the state deputy governor.

"It is sad as we have been made to understand that Marte is today (on Saturday) completely fallen under the control of the insurgents, which to us is a very huge set back," Borno's deputy governor Zannah Umar Mustapha said.

The recapture of the town followed two strikes this week on state capital Maiduguri, which left at least 12 people dead.