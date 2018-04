© Courtesy İmage

Baku. 31 March. REPORT.AZ/ An explosion hit the Pakistani city of Parachinar, in the remote northwestern tribal region, on Friday, killing at least five people and wounding 40, Report informs citing the Reuters.

Earlier this year, at least 21 people were killed when an explosion hit a vegetable market in Parachinar, near the border with Afghanistan.

All the wounded were taken to the hospital.

The cause of the explosion is not reported.