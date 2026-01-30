Azerbaijani citizen killed in Russian bombardment in Ukraine's Kherson
Other countries
- 30 January, 2026
- 13:29
A 60-year-old Azerbaijani citizen was killed as a result of the bombardment of a village in Ukraine's Kherson Oblast, Report informs.
On January 29, Russian army drone and shelling attacks devastated one of the villages of the Kherson Oblast.
Among the dead was Hasan Gasimov, born in 1966, originally from the Beylagan district of Azerbaijan.
Gasimov had lived in Kherson for many years and was engaged in personal farming.
