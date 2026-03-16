Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran Global Baku Forum
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran Global Baku Forum

    Axios: US studying possibility of ground operation on Iran's Kharg Island

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    • 16 March, 2026
    • 09:45
    Axios: US studying possibility of ground operation on Iran's Kharg Island

    US President Donald Trump is exploring the option of conducting a military operation to seize oil infrastructure on Iran's Kharg Island, according to Axios citing sources among US officials, Report informs.

    Trump announced Friday he had ordered strikes on military installations on the island, while sparing its oil facilities. On Saturday he told NBC the US "may hit it a few more times just for fun." "No one should read into anything more than what the president announced," a senior White House official said.

    "The president has made no decisions on Kharg Island." But, the official said, "that could change" if the effort to clear the strait drags on. "The president is not going to wait around and let the Iranians dictate the pace of the conflict."

    Trump is drawn to the idea of seizing Kharg Island outright because it would constitute "an economic knockout of the regime" - essentially defunding Tehran, a third US official said. But the move would require boots on the ground and could trigger Iranian retaliatory strikes against oil facilities and pipelines across Gulf countries, particularly Saudi Arabia. "There are big risks. There are big rewards. The president isn't there yet and we're not saying he will be," the official said.

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    Axios: US studying possibility of ground operation on Iran's Kharg Island

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