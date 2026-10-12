Axios reveals reason for postponement of Witkoff, Kushner's visit to Russia
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- 12 October, 2026
- 09:00
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US Special Presidential Envoy Steve Witkoff and the US leader's son-in-law Jared Kushner want more clarity on the position of Kyiv and European countries toward resolving the Ukraine conflict before traveling to Russia, Axios quoted its sources as saying, Report informs.
According to them, Witkoff and Kushner "have put their planned trip to Moscow on hold, at least until they get clarity on whether Ukraine and the Europeans are ready to agree to a new unified proposal" for the Russian side.
"Axios" Uitkoff və Kuşnerin Rusiyaya səfərinin təxirə salınmasının səbəbini açıqlayıb
Axios раскрыл причину переноса визита Уиткоффа и Кушнера в Россию
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