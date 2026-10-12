Ilham Aliyev Road to Victory
    Ilham Aliyev Road to Victory

    Axios reveals reason for postponement of Witkoff, Kushner's visit to Russia

    Other countries
    • 12 October, 2026
    • 09:00
    Axios reveals reason for postponement of Witkoff, Kushner's visit to Russia

    US Special Presidential Envoy Steve Witkoff and the US leader's son-in-law Jared Kushner want more clarity on the position of Kyiv and European countries toward resolving the Ukraine conflict before traveling to Russia, Axios quoted its sources as saying, Report informs.

    According to them, Witkoff and Kushner "have put their planned trip to Moscow on hold, at least until they get clarity on whether Ukraine and the Europeans are ready to agree to a new unified proposal" for the Russian side.

    Russia-Ukraine conflict Steve Witkoff Jared Kushner
    "Axios" Uitkoff və Kuşnerin Rusiyaya səfərinin təxirə salınmasının səbəbini açıqlayıb
    Axios раскрыл причину переноса визита Уиткоффа и Кушнера в Россию
    MiniBoss
    44 - Tezliklə

    Latest News

    00:28
    Ali Asadov sends congratulations to Morocco's first female head of government
    Foreign policy
    00:22
    Azerbaijani wrestlers win two gold medals at Vladikavkaz tournament
    Individual sports
    23:35
    Video
    President Ilham Aliyev's social media accounts shared video on Cambodian Prime Minister's visit to Azerbaijan
    Foreign policy
    23:17
    Parviz Shahbazov: Oil market stability also depends on safe energy deliveries
    Energy
    23:11
    Georgia seeks role in China-Kyrgyzstan-Uzbekistan transport route
    Region
    22:34
    Education authorities inspect dress-code compliance in Baku schools
    Education and science
    22:15
    Photo
    Azerbaijani photo club continues 'landmine-free world' campaign in Sarajevo
    Foreign policy
    21:59
    Shaffer: Military outcome paved way for Armenia-Azerbaijan peace
    Foreign policy
    21:31
    29 foreign ministers accuse Iran of hostile hybrid activities
    Other countries
    All News Feed