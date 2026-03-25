Australian low-cost carrier Jetstar is reducing flights to New Zealand amid a sharp rise in aviation fuel prices, driven by the Middle East conflict.

According to Report, citing ABC, a company spokesperson said the carrier has already removed about 55 flights from its schedule, representing roughly 12% on certain routes.

"We have made temporary schedule adjustments partly due to rising aviation fuel costs caused by the Middle East conflict, as well as other expenses," the Jetstar spokesperson said.

The cuts affect both domestic New Zealand routes, including Auckland–Christchurch and Auckland–Wellington, and international flights, such as Auckland–Sydney and Auckland–Brisbane.