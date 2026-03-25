Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran Novruz holiday
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran Novruz holiday

    Australia's Jetstar сuts flights to New Zealand amid rising fuel costs

    Other countries
    • 25 March, 2026
    • 11:07
    Australia's Jetstar сuts flights to New Zealand amid rising fuel costs

    Australian low-cost carrier Jetstar is reducing flights to New Zealand amid a sharp rise in aviation fuel prices, driven by the Middle East conflict.

    According to Report, citing ABC, a company spokesperson said the carrier has already removed about 55 flights from its schedule, representing roughly 12% on certain routes.

    "We have made temporary schedule adjustments partly due to rising aviation fuel costs caused by the Middle East conflict, as well as other expenses," the Jetstar spokesperson said.

    The cuts affect both domestic New Zealand routes, including Auckland–Christchurch and Auckland–Wellington, and international flights, such as Auckland–Sydney and Auckland–Brisbane.

    Australian low-cost carrier Jetstar Fuel prices Escalation in Middle East US and Israel Operation Against Iran
    Avstraliya aviaşirkəti yanacağın qiymətinin artımı səbəbindən Yeni Zelandiyaya uçuşları azaldıb
    Австралийский лоукостер Jetstar сократил рейсы в Новую Зеландию из-за роста цен на топливо

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