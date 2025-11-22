Australia adds streaming platform Twitch to under-16 user restrictions

Australia has expanded its under-16 social media ban to include Twitch, the popular live-streaming platform popular with teens, the country"s internet regulator said, Report informs via Anadolu.

The eSafety commissioner said Twitch qualifies for the under-16 ban due to its core interactive features.

"Twitch is a platform most commonly used for live streaming or posting content that enables users, including Australian children, to interact with others in relation to the content posted," the commissioner said in a statement.

Starting Dec. 10, Reddit, Kick, Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, X, Snapchat, Threads, and YouTube will face a "world-first legal obligation" to prevent anyone under 16 from opening or maintaining accounts.

Australia"s social media law holds platforms responsible for enforcing age limits, with fines of up to $32 million for noncompliance, while users and parents face no penalties.

Twitch, owned by Amazon, is among the most popular platforms for gaming, streaming, cooking, and political content.

The platform announced that it will block Australians under 16 from creating accounts starting Dec. 10 and deactivate existing underage accounts on Jan. 9, while maintaining the global minimum age at 13.