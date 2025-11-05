Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory WUF13 Budget package
    Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory WUF13 Budget package

    At least 7 killed, 11 injured after UPS plane crashes near Louisville airport in US

    Other countries
    • 05 November, 2025
    • 08:08
    At least 7 killed, 11 injured after UPS plane crashes near Louisville airport in US

    A UPS freight plane crashed shortly after taking off from the Louisville airport in the US, leaving a fiery trail of destruction through businesses and roads where a massive plume of thick black smoke now stretches for miles, videos from CNN affiliate WAVE show, Report informs.

    At least seven people have died and 11 were injured, Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear said Tuesday, warning those numbers could climb as the investigation continues. Louisville Mayor Craig Greenberg said the three crew members on board the plane are assumed dead and four of the people confirmed dead were not on the plane.

    Hundreds of firefighters have nearly contained the fire spreading over "a massive area," so they can "create a formal grid" to search the surroundings for potential victims, said Fire Department Chief Brian O'Neill.

    The National Transportation Safety Board will lead the probe into the crash, the Federal Aviation Administration said Tuesday. The safety board announced it is launching a "go-team" to investigate. The team is scheduled to arrive in Kentucky on Wednesday with a crew of at least 28 people, said Dan Mann, the airport's executive director. "I expect they'll be here for several days, putting all this together, and there'll be multiple briefings," Mann said.

    Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear said the number of people killed in the UPS plane crash in Louisville is now at least seven and is expected to rise.

    "The news out of Louisville is tough tonight as the death toll has now reached at least 7, with that number expected to rise," the governor said on X. "First responders are onsite and working hard to extinguish the fire and continue the investigation."

    Louisville Mayor Craig Greenberg said in addition to the seven fatalities, 11 other people were injured.

    "There are more than 100 firefighters from across the region still on the scene working to make it safe for everyone in our community," Greenberg said.

    United States plane crash accident
    Kentakidəki təyyarə qəzasında azı yeddi nəfər həlak olub - YENİLƏNİB-2
    Photo
    Video
    По меньшей мере семеро погибли при крушении самолета в Кентукки - ОБНОВЛЕНО-2

    Latest News

    08:16

    Government shutdown surpasses record for longest in US history

    Other countries
    08:08
    Photo
    Video

    At least 7 killed, 11 injured after UPS plane crashes near Louisville airport in US

    Other countries
    01:30
    Photo

    Testimonies of victims heard in Ruben Vardanyan's trial

    Domestic policy
    20:59

    Azerbaijani and French diplomats convene in Baku

    Foreign policy
    20:21

    6 bodies found at military helicopter crash site in Philippines

    Other countries
    20:15

    Jerusalem Post: Azerbaijan's victory in II Karabakh War strengthened its position globally

    Foreign policy
    19:51

    Szijjarto: Fuel supplies from US for Paks NPP may begin from 2028-2029

    Other countries
    19:27

    Political scientist: Necessary to create mechanism for joint response to disasters in South Caucasus

    Region
    19:05

    At least 7 dead after trains collide in central India

    Other countries
    All News Feed