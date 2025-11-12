Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory WUF13 Budget package plane crash 2025 Islamic Solidarity Games
    At least 42 migrants missing, presumed dead, after boat capsizes off Libya

    Other countries
    • 12 November, 2025
    • 15:04
    At least 42 migrants missing, presumed dead, after boat capsizes off Libya

    At least 42 migrants are missing and presumed dead after a rubber boat capsized off the coast of Libya, the International Organization for Migration said on Wednesday.

    Libyan authorities rescued seven survivors who had drifted at sea for six days after the vessel, carrying 49 people, sank near the Al Buri oilfield.

    Libya migrants
    Liviyanın sahillərində miqrant daşıyan qayıq aşıb, 40-dan çox insan itkin düşüb
    У берегов Ливии затонула лодка с мигрантами, более 40 человек пропали без вести

