At least 42 migrants missing, presumed dead, after boat capsizes off Libya
- 12 November, 2025
- 15:04
At least 42 migrants are missing and presumed dead after a rubber boat capsized off the coast of Libya, the International Organization for Migration said on Wednesday.
Libyan authorities rescued seven survivors who had drifted at sea for six days after the vessel, carrying 49 people, sank near the Al Buri oilfield.
