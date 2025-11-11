Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory WUF13 Budget package Military Parade
    At least 12 killed, nearly two dozen injured in Islamabad 'suicide blast'

    Other countries
    • 11 November, 2025
    • 13:39
    At least 12 killed, nearly two dozen injured in Islamabad 'suicide blast'

    A suicide blast rocked Pakistan's capital Islamabad on Tuesday, leaving at least 12 killed and 21 injured outside a kachehri court building on Tuesday, police sources said, Report informs via Geo News.

    Police said that the explosion occurred in a car parked outside the court.

    The injured reportedly included the petitioners and lawyers. The building of the kacheri court was vacated after the explosion. Those present inside the building were being evacuated through the back door of the facility and court proceedings were suspended.

    Islamabad deputy inspector general (DIG), chief commissioner and forensic team arrived at the site of the explosion soon after, while the rescue teams and law enforcers shifted the deceased and injured to the hospital.

    An emergency has been declared at the capital's Pims hospital.

    Sources later revealed that the "head" of the suspected suicide bomber was found at the place of the explosion.

    They said the bombing was carried out by India-backed terrorists and the Afghan Taliban's proxy, Fitna al-Khawarij.

    Pakistanda məhkəmə binası yaxınlığında partlayış olub, azı 12 nəfər ölüb, 21 yaralı var
    Взрыв у здания суда в Пакистане унес жизни не менее 12 человек, свыше 20 раненных

