Assad forces target Turkmen villages in Syria

Bashar al-Assad regime in Syria, has intensified and expanded its ground operations on Thursday in the Bayırbucak Turkmen area, which began three days ago, in the rural town of Latakia, Report informs referring to the Turkish media.

Regime forces expanded the operations, with the support of Russian air strikes, and conducted simultaneous attacks on the Fırınlık, Acısı, and Avanlı regions in the Turkmen Mountain area, which are under the control of the moderate opposition forces, witnesses told an Anadolu Agency correspondent.

The attacks reportedly targeted Turkmen villages, in addition to Turkmen positions.

The falling bombs were also seen from areas close to the Turkish side of the border.

There have been reports of many casualties due to the attacks, while the sound of explosions coming from the specified region was heard in the border town of Yayladağı in Turkey's Hatay province.