Ilham Aliyev US and Israel Operation Against Iran WUF13 Ilham Aliyev's visit to Georgia
    Ilham Aliyev US and Israel Operation Against Iran WUF13 Ilham Aliyev's visit to Georgia

    Another ship attacked in the Strait of Hormuz, set ablaze

    Other countries
    • 04 April, 2026
    • 12:43
    Another ship attacked in the Strait of Hormuz, set ablaze

    Another vessel has been attacked in the Strait of Hormuz, resulting in the ship catching fire, the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) told Report.

    No information has been provided regarding the origin or purpose of the ship.

    On February 28, the United States and Israel launched military operations against Iran, which reportedly led to the deaths of Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and several high-ranking officials. Following these events, Iran began striking designated targets not only in Israel but also at US and allied military bases in Saudi Arabia, Qatar, the United Arab Emirates, Oman, Bahrain, Iraq, and Cyprus.

    US and Israel Operation Against Iran Escalation in Middle East Strait of Hormuz Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC)
    SEPAH Hörmüz boğazında daha bir gəmiyə hücum edildiyini bildirib
    КСИР заявил об атаке по судну в Ормузском проливе

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