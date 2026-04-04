Another ship attacked in the Strait of Hormuz, set ablaze
Other countries
- 04 April, 2026
- 12:43
Another vessel has been attacked in the Strait of Hormuz, resulting in the ship catching fire, the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) told Report.
No information has been provided regarding the origin or purpose of the ship.
On February 28, the United States and Israel launched military operations against Iran, which reportedly led to the deaths of Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and several high-ranking officials. Following these events, Iran began striking designated targets not only in Israel but also at US and allied military bases in Saudi Arabia, Qatar, the United Arab Emirates, Oman, Bahrain, Iraq, and Cyprus.
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