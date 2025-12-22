Algeria bill seeks to criminalize French colonial rule

Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Budget package amnesty act Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process
    Lawmakers in Algeria have begun debating a draft law that would criminalize France's colonization of the North African country amid a period of tense ties between the two countries, according to the People's National Assembly.

    Report informs via Al-Jazeera that French colonial rule in Algeria lasted for more than 130 years, which was marked by torture, enforced disappearances, massacres, economic exploitation and marginalization of the Indigenous Muslim population.

    Algeria gained independence from France in 1962, but it came at a high human cost: up to 1.5 million people are believed to have been killed, thousands disappeared and millions displaced.

    The draft law, which seeks to criminalize France's colonial rule in Algeria between 1830 and 1962, was introduced in the People's National Assembly, Algeria's lower house of parliament, on Saturday.

    The bill will go up for a vote on Wednesday, according to reports.

    Public broadcaster AL24 News reported that the draft, which contains five chapters comprising 27 articles, is based on "the principles of international law that affirm people's right to legal redress" and "the achievement of historical justice".

    It aims to "establish responsibility, secure recognition and an apology for crimes of colonialism as a foundation for reconciliation with history and the protection of national memory," the channel reported.

