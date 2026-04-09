Ilham Aliyev US and Israel Operation Against Iran WUF13 Ilham Aliyev's visit to Georgia
    Ilham Aliyev US and Israel Operation Against Iran WUF13 Ilham Aliyev's visit to Georgia

    Albares: Spain to reopen its embassy in Tehran

    Other countries
    • 09 April, 2026
    • 11:58
    Albares: Spain to reopen its embassy in Tehran

    Spain will reopen its embassy in Iran, Spanish Foreign Minister José Manuel Albares said, according to Report, citing Spanish media.

    "I have instructed our ambassador in Tehran, Antonio Sánchez-Benedito, to return, resume his post, and restart the operations of our embassy," he stated.

    Albares also reported that yesterday he held a phone call with his Iranian counterpart, , during which he expressed support for the agreement reached between Iran and the US on a two-week ceasefire. He also called for an end to attacks on Persian Gulf countries and urged that all vessels be allowed safe and free passage through the Strait of Hormuz as soon as possible.

    US and Israel Operation Against Iran Escalation in Middle East José Manuel Albares
    Albares: İspaniya Tehrandakı səfirliyinin fəaliyyətini bərpa edəcək
    Альбарес: Испания возобновит работу своего посольства в Тегеране

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