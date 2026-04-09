Albares: Spain to reopen its embassy in Tehran
Other countries
- 09 April, 2026
- 11:58
Spain will reopen its embassy in Iran, Spanish Foreign Minister José Manuel Albares said, according to Report, citing Spanish media.
"I have instructed our ambassador in Tehran, Antonio Sánchez-Benedito, to return, resume his post, and restart the operations of our embassy," he stated.
Albares also reported that yesterday he held a phone call with his Iranian counterpart, , during which he expressed support for the agreement reached between Iran and the US on a two-week ceasefire. He also called for an end to attacks on Persian Gulf countries and urged that all vessels be allowed safe and free passage through the Strait of Hormuz as soon as possible.
Latest News
13:20
Azerbaijan's National Olympic Committee Executive Board holds meetingIndividual sports
13:18
Inga Ruginienė: Lithuania supports closer EU-Azerbaijan tiesForeign policy
13:13
Saudi and Iranian foreign ministers discuss Middle East situationOther countries
12:58
Ilham Aliyev: Problem of mines slows down restoration and reconstruction efforts in KarabakhDomestic policy
12:53
Photo
President Ilham Aliyev receives Minister of Interior of TürkiyeForeign policy
12:51
Azerbaijan to launch new platform mapping telecom infrastructure – EXCLUSIVEICT
12:40
Türkiye says C-130 black box lacks full crash dataRegion
12:37
Azerbaijan to move first-grade school applications to myGov platformEducation and science
12:30
Photo