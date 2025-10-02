Ilham Aliyev TRIPP 3rd CIS Games BCAW2025 Climate week INMerge2025 European Political Community Summit
    Alain Berset: European Community should invest in democracy, defense

    Other countries
    • 02 October, 2025
    • 11:23
    Alain Berset: European Community should invest in democracy, defense

    Europe should invest in democratic institutions and the defense industry, Secretary General of the Council of Europe Alain Berset said ahead of the European Political Community (EPC) summit in Copenhagen, Report informs.

    "Imagine what would happen if, over the next 10 years, we invested hundreds of billions in weapons and democratic institutions. What could we achieve?" Berset emphasized, noting that the EU should also combat disinformation and foreign interference.

    AŞ-nın Baş katibi: Avropa demokratiyaya və müdafiəyə sərmayə qoymalıdır
    Ален Берсе: Европейское сообщество должно инвестировать в демократию и оборону

