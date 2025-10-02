Alain Berset: European Community should invest in democracy, defense
- 02 October, 2025
- 11:23
Europe should invest in democratic institutions and the defense industry, Secretary General of the Council of Europe Alain Berset said ahead of the European Political Community (EPC) summit in Copenhagen, Report informs.
"Imagine what would happen if, over the next 10 years, we invested hundreds of billions in weapons and democratic institutions. What could we achieve?" Berset emphasized, noting that the EU should also combat disinformation and foreign interference.
