Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran Novruz holiday Ramadan holiday
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran Novruz holiday Ramadan holiday

    Air Canada Express jet hits ground vehicle, closing New York's LaGuardia airport

    Other countries
    • 23 March, 2026
    • 09:23
    Air Canada Express jet hits ground vehicle, closing New York's LaGuardia airport

    An Air Canada Express regional jet collided with a ground vehicle upon ​landing at New York's LaGuardia airport on Monday ‌evening, according to flight tracking website Flightradar24, in an incident that closed the airport, Report informs via Reuters.

    The CRJ-900 plane, which was coming from Montreal, struck ​the vehicle at a speed of about 24 miles ​per hour (39 kph), Flightradar24 said. The jet was ⁠operated by Jazz Aviation, Air Canada's regional partner.

    The US ​Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) issued a ground stop for all planes ​at the airport until 0530 GMT, according to a notice from the regulator.

    The FAA notice showed that the reason for the halt at ​the airport was an emergency and there was a ​high probability of an extension, without specifying any details.

    LaGuardia's website showed arriving ‌planes ⁠had been diverted to other airports or returned to their point of origin.

    In a separate notice to airmen, the FAA said that the airport could be shut until 1800 ​GMT.

    plane crash Canada New York
    Nyu-Yorkda "Air Canada"ya məxsus təyyarə eniş zamanı qəzaya uğrayıb
    В Нью-Йорке самолет Air Canada совершил аварию при посадке

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