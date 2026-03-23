An Air Canada Express regional jet collided with a ground vehicle upon ​landing at New York's LaGuardia airport on Monday ‌evening, according to flight tracking website Flightradar24, in an incident that closed the airport, Report informs via Reuters.

The CRJ-900 plane, which was coming from Montreal, struck ​the vehicle at a speed of about 24 miles ​per hour (39 kph), Flightradar24 said. The jet was ⁠operated by Jazz Aviation, Air Canada's regional partner.

The US ​Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) issued a ground stop for all planes ​at the airport until 0530 GMT, according to a notice from the regulator.

The FAA notice showed that the reason for the halt at ​the airport was an emergency and there was a ​high probability of an extension, without specifying any details.

LaGuardia's website showed arriving ‌planes ⁠had been diverted to other airports or returned to their point of origin.

In a separate notice to airmen, the FAA said that the airport could be shut until 1800 ​GMT.