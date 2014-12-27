​Abkhazia delivers 50 tonne humanitarian aid to Donetsk republic

Baku. 27 December. REPORT.AZ/ A convoy from Abkhazia delivered 50 tonnes of humanitarian cargoes to the self-proclaimed Donetsk People’s Republic.

“Six trucks delivered 50 tonnes of humanitarian cargoes. Twenty-three tonnes out of them are Abkhazian mandarins,” the chairman of the Abkhazian parliament committee for defence and national security, Fazlibei Azizba said.

“Last time we were in Donetsk on November 27. We saw the difficult situation. While returning to Abkhazia I addressed my colleagues and the republic’s leadership to provide humanitarian aid to the DPR,” Azizba said, informs Report citing TASS.

Humanitarian cargoes have been collected within the shortest period of time - 20 days, he said, adding that Abkhazia would continue providing humanitarian aid to the Donetsk republic in 2015.