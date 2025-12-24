8 killed after vehicle falls into pond in east China

Eight people were killed after their vehicle fell into a pond in Pengze County, east China's Jiangxi Province, local police said on Wednesday, Report informs via Xinhua.

The accident occurred at around 4 p.m. Tuesday on a rural road in a village, according to the county's public security bureau.

The driver, a 49-year-old woman, was driving the vehicle when it fell into the roadside pond. Eight people aboard the vehicle, including the driver, were killed.

Police officers, firefighters and medical workers, among others, rushed to the scene after the accident. An investigation is underway.