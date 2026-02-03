Azerbaijan's central bank foreign reserves increase slightly in January
Finance
03 February, 2026
- 10:38
As of February 1 2026, the foreign exchange reserves of the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) amounted to $11.56 billion, Report informs, citing the CBA.
This figure represents an increase of 0.4 percent compared to January 1.
According to the data, the CBA's foreign exchange reserves have grown by 5.2 percent over the past year.
