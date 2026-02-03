Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process Youth Day
    Azerbaijan's central bank foreign reserves increase slightly in January

    Finance
    • 03 February, 2026
    • 10:38
    Azerbaijan's central bank foreign reserves increase slightly in January

    As of February 1 2026, the foreign exchange reserves of the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) amounted to $11.56 billion, Report informs, citing the CBA.

    This figure represents an increase of 0.4 percent compared to January 1.

    According to the data, the CBA's foreign exchange reserves have grown by 5.2 percent over the past year.

    CBA foreign exchange reserves
    Azərbaycan Mərkəzi Bankının valyuta ehtiyatları yanvarda cüzi artıb
    Валютные резервы ЦБА в январе незначительно выросли

