Gold prices rise 5.53%
Finance
- 03 February, 2026
- 11:43
The price of gold futures for April 2026 delivery on the Comex exchange (a division of the New York Mercantile Exchange) rose by more than 5%, Report informs referring to trading data.
In the morning, gold prices were $4,856.1 per troy ounce. Then, the price increase accelerated by 5.53%, reaching $4,910 per troy ounce.
Silver rose by 10.6%, to $85.17 per troy ounce.
Latest News
11:51
Romanian expert: Azerbaijan becoming region's energy, cybersecurity hubICT
11:43
Gold prices rise 5.53%Finance
11:39
Azerbaijani government official expects youth to play active role at WUF13Domestic policy
11:33
ITF praises Azerbaijan's chairmanship of extraordinary sessionInfrastructure
11:19
President Ilham Aliyev meets with Secretary-General of Muslim Council of Elders in Abu DhabiForeign policy
11:07
UK secretary of state for defence holds talks with Azerbaijani delegation in LondonForeign policy
11:01
Australia to conduct world's first cancer vaccine trial for childrenHealth
10:43
Money supply in Azerbaijan slightly risingFinance
10:42
Photo