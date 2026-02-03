Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process Youth Day
    Gold prices rise 5.53%

    Finance
    • 03 February, 2026
    • 11:43
    Gold prices rise 5.53%

    The price of gold futures for April 2026 delivery on the Comex exchange (a division of the New York Mercantile Exchange) rose by more than 5%, Report informs referring to trading data.

    In the morning, gold prices were $4,856.1 per troy ounce. Then, the price increase accelerated by 5.53%, reaching $4,910 per troy ounce.

    Silver rose by 10.6%, to $85.17 per troy ounce.

    Золото подорожало на 5,5%

