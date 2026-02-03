Gold prices rise 5.53%

The price of gold futures for April 2026 delivery on the Comex exchange (a division of the New York Mercantile Exchange) rose by more than 5%, Report informs referring to trading data.

In the morning, gold prices were $4,856.1 per troy ounce. Then, the price increase accelerated by 5.53%, reaching $4,910 per troy ounce.

Silver rose by 10.6%, to $85.17 per troy ounce.