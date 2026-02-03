Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process Youth Day
    UK secretary of state for defence holds talks with Azerbaijani delegation in London

    03 February, 2026
    UK Minister of State for Defence Vernon Coaker has held talks with Azerbaijani representatives to deepen the defence partnership between Baku and London, Report informs.

    "Following my visit to Azerbaijan in December, great to welcome Minister Vugar Mustafayev, Deputy Minister Agil Gurbanov and President's Assistant Khalid Ahadov to London last week to discuss deepening our defence partnership," Coaker wrote on X.

    Responding to Coaker's post, British Ambassador to Baku Fergus Auld emphasized that the UK and Azerbaijan are taking new steps in developing their strategic partnership.

    "We are honoured to welcome the highest-level Azerbaijani defence delegation to the UK in the last 10 years. Azerbaijan is a valued defence and security partner, and we are proud to see this relationship strengthen and develop," the British diplomat wrote.

