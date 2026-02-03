Australia to conduct world's first cancer vaccine trial for children

Australian scientists will conduct the world's first clinical trials of cancer vaccines developed for the treatment of children with treatment-resistant brain tumors, Report informs, citing the University of Queensland (UQ), where the preclinical research of the vaccine was conducted.

A world-first clinical trial will test cancer vaccines designed specifically for children with advanced or treatment-resistant brain tumors, following a $2.578 million investment from the Australian Government.

The study – co-led by The University of Queensland and the South Australian Health and Medical Research Institute (SAHMRI) and partnered with mRNA medicines platform company Providence Therapeutics – will provide personalized vaccines to children and adolescents.

Trial sites for the PaedNEO-VAX study will be rolled out at 8 pediatric hospitals in Queensland, South Australia, NSW, Victoria and Western Australia over coming months

Clinical lead, Professor Jordan Hansford, from SAHMRI and Adelaide University (pictured below), said the trial was available for pediatric patients with relapsed and unresponsive high-grade tumors, medulloblastoma, ependymoma, high-grade glioma and newly diagnosed diffuse midline glioma.

"Families should ask their child's oncologist for information about the trial, with about half of all participants screened likely to be suitable," Professor Hansford said.

"This is a new, personalized approach to treating these especially difficult brain cancers that we believe has huge potential. Phase I of the trial will help us determine the safest and most effective dose. Phase II will assess how well the treatment works, including whether it slows cancer progression and improves overall survival and quality of life for participating children and their families. Brain tumors kill more Australian children than any other disease."

Scientific lead Professor Brandon Wainwright AM, from UQ's Frazer Institute, said personalized mRNA cancer vaccines had shown promising results in adults with rare and hard-to-treat cancers, including pancreatic cancer and melanoma.

"We are excited that after many years of research in our laboratory, we might offer a glimmer of hope for children with some of the most aggressive and treatment-resistant tumors," Professor Wainwright said.

"After identifying unique cancer markers in each child's tumor using genome sequencing and advanced data analysis, we will select tumor-specific vaccine targets. Customized vaccines for each child will then be manufactured in Queensland by Southern RNA and then sent to the trial sites for dosing. We expect to have a customized vaccine ready within about 10 weeks of them enrolling in the trial."

The Australia and New Zealand Children's Haematology and Oncology Group (ANZCHOG) is the trial sponsor and will manage the study.

The trial has received funding from the Medical Research Future Fund (MRFF), with platform mRNA technology and investment coming from Providence Therapeutics.

Providence Therapeutics founder and CEO Brad Sorenson said he was excited to partner with Australian researchers and oncologists to tackle these important cancers.

"If your child has life-threatening cancer, as a parent, you just want to have options, some way to fight back," he said.

Families and patient advocates have been closely involved in the design of the trial, ensuring the research reflects the needs of those affected.