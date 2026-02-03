ITF praises Azerbaijan's chairmanship of extraordinary session

In Paris, the International Transport Forum's (ITF) Transport Management Board held an extraordinary session, Report informs, citing the Ministry of Digital Development and Transport of Azerbaijan.

The ITF highly valued Azerbaijan's chairmanship of the event.

A statement shared on ITF's social media after the meeting expressed special gratitude to Azerbaijan for successfully managing the session and effectively guiding the discussions.

The extraordinary session served as an important platform for dialogue on transport policy and once again demonstrated Azerbaijan's commitment to international cooperation in this field.

Azerbaijan's Presidency of the ITF will conclude with the summit on Financing Sustainable Transport, scheduled for May 6–8. The presidency is expected to further strengthen the country's role in shaping global transport policy.