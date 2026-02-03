Money supply in Azerbaijan slightly rising
Finance
- 03 February, 2026
- 10:43
As of February 1, 2026, Azerbaijan's money supply amounted to just over 22.545 billion manats ($13.26 billion), marking a 0.3% increase compared to January 1, Report informs, citing the Central Bank of Azerbaijan.
Overall, the country's money supply increased by 12% compared to February 1, 2025.
