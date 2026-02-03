President Ilham Aliyev meets with Secretary-General of Muslim Council of Elders in Abu Dhabi

On February 3, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev held a meeting with Mohamed Abdelsalam, Secretary-General of the Muslim Council of Elders, in Abu Dhabi.

Report informs via AZERTAC that Mohamed Abdelsalam fondly recalled his visits to Azerbaijan and meetings with the Azerbaijani President. He once again congratulated President Ilham Aliyev on receiving the Zayed Award for Human Fraternity.

Expressing his gratitude for the congratulations and the high award, President Ilham Aliyev praised the efforts of the Zayed Foundation, especially the essential role it plays in promoting the humanitarian legacy and human values of Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, the founder of the United Arab Emirates, across the globe.

President Ilham Aliyev's receipt of this award was also assessed as a reflection of the high regard expressed by Pope Leo XIV and the Grand Imam of Al-Azhar, Sheikh Ahmed Al-Tayeb, for the President's efforts toward establishing peace.