Azerbaijani government official expects youth to play active role at WUF13

Young people are expected to take an active part in the World Urban Forum (WUF13), according to Ilgar Isbatov, Deputy Chairman of the State Committee for Urban Planning and Architecture, who spoke at the 11th Azerbaijan Youth Forum in Khankandi, Report informs.

He said young people should be constantly encouraged to engage in such initiatives through exhibitions, competitions, and similar activities.

Isbatov stressed that youth must learn to act with determination and commitment, noting that this is essential for their professional and personal development.

He added that the State Committee for Urban Planning and Architecture is always ready to contribute and provide support in this area, emphasizing the importance of youth involvement in shaping sustainable urban development.