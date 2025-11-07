Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory WUF13 Budget package
    Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory WUF13 Budget package

    700 flights canceled at US airports amid shutdown

    Other countries
    • 07 November, 2025
    • 10:34
    700 flights canceled at US airports amid shutdown

    At least 700 flights have been canceled amid the shutdown at major US airports, Report informs via NBC.

    Of these, American Airlines have canceled 220 flights, United - 188, Delta - 170, and Southwest - about 100 flights.

    US airports shutdown
    ABŞ aeroportlarında 700 reys ləğv edilib
    В аэропортах США из-за шатдауна отменены 700 рейсов

    Latest News

    10:48

    Oil prices rise slightly

    Finance
    10:44

    ING forecasts increase in key interest rate in Azerbaijan to 7.25% by 2025-end

    Finance
    10:34

    700 flights canceled at US airports amid shutdown

    Other countries
    10:28

    Gold prices rise on expectations of US interest rate cut

    Finance
    10:24

    ING: Azerbaijan's economy to grow by average of 2.1% in 2025–2027

    Finance
    10:22

    China-Russia trade down 9.5% in 2025

    Other countries
    10:08

    Riyadh to host opening ceremony of Islamic Solidarity Games today

    Individual sports
    10:03

    ING updates its inflation forecast for Azerbaijan for 2025-2026

    Finance
    10:01
    Photo

    3 dead, 5 trapped in South Korea power plant tower collapse

    Other countries
    All News Feed