700 flights canceled at US airports amid shutdown
Other countries
- 07 November, 2025
- 10:34
At least 700 flights have been canceled amid the shutdown at major US airports, Report informs via NBC.
Of these, American Airlines have canceled 220 flights, United - 188, Delta - 170, and Southwest - about 100 flights.
