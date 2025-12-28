Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process

    Snow cover in Ordubad mountains reaches nearly 30 cm

    Ecology
    • 28 December, 2025
    • 10:07
    Snow cover in Ordubad mountains reaches nearly 30 cm

    The height of the snow cover in the mountains of the Ordubad district of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic has reached 29 cm.

    Report informs, referring to the Ecology Ministry of the autonomous republic, that precipitation is continuing across the territory of the autonomous republic.

    The snow depth is 29 cm in the high-mountain areas of the Ordubad district (3,000 m); 7 cm at the Paragachak avalanche hazard station; 16 cm in the village of Kuku in the Shahbuz district; 5 cm in Sharur; 3 cm in Sadarak and Kangarli; and 8 cm in the village of Akhura in the Sharur district.

    snow Ordubad Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic
    Ordubadın dağlıq ərazilərində qarın hündürlüyü 29 sm-ə çatıb
    Высота снежного покрова в горах Ордубада составила почти 30 см

    Latest News

    11:21

    Magnitude 6.2 earthquake strikes off the coast of Peru

    Other countries
    10:55

    Two killed, 32 injured in Russian shelling of Kyiv

    Other countries
    10:49

    More than 10 people killed in road accident in eastern Brazil

    Other countries
    10:35

    Wolf that escaped from zoo enclosure caught in Tokyo – UPDATED

    Other countries
    10:07

    Snow cover in Ordubad mountains reaches nearly 30 cm

    Ecology
    10:00
    Photo

    Romeo and Juliet staged at Azerbaijan State Pantomime Theater

    Cultural policy
    09:49

    Leyla Aliyeva and Alena Aliyeva visit DOST Center for Inclusive Development and Creativity

    Domestic policy
    09:42
    Photo

    Mobile consular services organized for Azerbaijani citizens in Texas

    Foreign policy
    09:26
    Photo

    At Leyla Aliyeva's initiative, Jirtdan mega show organized at Baku Convention Center

    Social security
    All News Feed