Snow cover in Ordubad mountains reaches nearly 30 cm
Ecology
- 28 December, 2025
- 10:07
The height of the snow cover in the mountains of the Ordubad district of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic has reached 29 cm.
Report informs, referring to the Ecology Ministry of the autonomous republic, that precipitation is continuing across the territory of the autonomous republic.
The snow depth is 29 cm in the high-mountain areas of the Ordubad district (3,000 m); 7 cm at the Paragachak avalanche hazard station; 16 cm in the village of Kuku in the Shahbuz district; 5 cm in Sharur; 3 cm in Sadarak and Kangarli; and 8 cm in the village of Akhura in the Sharur district.
