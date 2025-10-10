7.4 magnitude earthquake hits southeast Philippines, tsunami advisory issued

Ilham Aliyev 3rd CIS Games Hostages and Missing Persons Cybersecurity
    Other countries
    • 10 October, 2025
    • 08:10
    A 7.4 magnitude earthquake has struck off the southeastern coast of the Philippines, according to the US Geological Survey, with local authorities warning of dangerous tsunami waves, Report informs via CNN.

    The quake struck off the eastern side of Mindanao island, 123 kilometers (79 miles) from the island's biggest city, Davao, at a depth of 58.1 kilometers (36 miles), around 9:45 am Friday morning local time, according to the USGS. There were no immediate reports of damage.

    A "destructive tsunami is expected with life-threatening wave heights," said the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs), warning people in coastal areas of the eastern and southern Philippines to evacuate. Phivolcs put the quake's magnitude at 7.6.

    Philippines earthqauke tsunami
    Filippin sahillərində 7,4 maqnitudalı zəlzələ baş verib
    У берегов Филиппин произошло мощное землетрясение

