7.4 magnitude earthquake hits southeast Philippines, tsunami advisory issued
Other countries
- 10 October, 2025
- 08:10
A 7.4 magnitude earthquake has struck off the southeastern coast of the Philippines, according to the US Geological Survey, with local authorities warning of dangerous tsunami waves, Report informs via CNN.
The quake struck off the eastern side of Mindanao island, 123 kilometers (79 miles) from the island's biggest city, Davao, at a depth of 58.1 kilometers (36 miles), around 9:45 am Friday morning local time, according to the USGS. There were no immediate reports of damage.
A "destructive tsunami is expected with life-threatening wave heights," said the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs), warning people in coastal areas of the eastern and southern Philippines to evacuate. Phivolcs put the quake's magnitude at 7.6.
Latest News
08:46
Azerbaijani FM meets with his Tajik counterpartForeign policy
08:45
Israeli strike kills 30 Palestinians in Gaza since ceasefire deal announcementOther countries
08:41
Minister: Türkiye-Azerbaijan-Georgia co-op makes significant contribution to peace and stability in CaucasusRegion
08:34
Photo
President Ilham Aliyev attends informal dinner of CIS heads of state in DushanbeForeign policy
08:22
Venezuela asks for UN Security Council session over US military actionsOther countries
08:10
7.4 magnitude earthquake hits southeast Philippines, tsunami advisory issuedOther countries
21:47
Georgian Defense Minister: Main mission is to preserve regional stability through joint effortsRegion
21:22
Photo
Final Declaration adopted at int'l conference on missing persons in BakuOther
21:17
Photo