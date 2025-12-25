4 dead, 3 missing in coal mine accident in SW China

Rescuers have retrieved four bodies and three people are still missing following a suspected coal and gas outburst at a coal mine on Wednesday in southwest China's Yunnan Province, local authorities said Thursday, Report informs via Xinhua.

The accident struck the Daying coal mine in Zhenxiong County at around 8:10 p.m. (GMT+8) Wednesday, according to the county government.

Rescue efforts and an investigation into the cause of the accident are underway.