4 dead, 3 missing in coal mine accident in SW China
Other countries
- 25 December, 2025
- 09:38
Rescuers have retrieved four bodies and three people are still missing following a suspected coal and gas outburst at a coal mine on Wednesday in southwest China's Yunnan Province, local authorities said Thursday, Report informs via Xinhua.
The accident struck the Daying coal mine in Zhenxiong County at around 8:10 p.m. (GMT+8) Wednesday, according to the county government.
Rescue efforts and an investigation into the cause of the accident are underway.
Latest News
09:59
Azeri Light crude rises to $66.62 per barrelEnergy
09:51
Father of national hero seeks punishment for those responsible for AZAL plane crashIncident
09:42
Photo
Video
Victims of Baku-Grozny plane crash commemorated in BakuIncident
09:38
4 dead, 3 missing in coal mine accident in SW ChinaOther countries
09:27
CBA currency exchange rates (25.12.2025)Finance
09:20
Photo
Azerbaijan relocates 308 more residents to Aghdam cityDomestic policy
09:15
China's FDI in Azerbaijan exceeded $400M by June 2025Finance
09:12
PM: Georgia aims to make Middle Corridor most reliable, safest corridor in regionRegion
09:11