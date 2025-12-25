Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process 2nd Azerbaijan–Türkiye Investment Forum
    4 dead, 3 missing in coal mine accident in SW China

    Other countries
    • 25 December, 2025
    • 09:38
    4 dead, 3 missing in coal mine accident in SW China

    Rescuers have retrieved four bodies and three people are still missing following a suspected coal and gas outburst at a coal mine on Wednesday in southwest China's Yunnan Province, local authorities said Thursday, Report informs via Xinhua.

    The accident struck the Daying coal mine in Zhenxiong County at around 8:10 p.m. (GMT+8) Wednesday, according to the county government.

    Rescue efforts and an investigation into the cause of the accident are underway.

    "Xinhua": Çində mədəndə baş verən qəza nəticəsində dörd nəfər ölüb
    Xinhua: В Китае из-за аварии на шахте погибли четыре человека

