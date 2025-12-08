Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Budget package Volunteer Week
    Other countries
    • 08 December, 2025
    • 17:55
    377 schools in Cambodia closed due to border conflict with Thailand

    The Cambodian government said on Monday that a total of 377 schools in border provinces have been shut down due to the ongoing border conflict with Thailand, Report informs via Xinhua.

    "The closure has affected 78,585 students and 3,197 teachers," the Ministry of Education, Youth and Sport said in a post on its official Facebook page.

    The main affected provinces are Oddar Meanchey, Preah Vihear, and Banteay Meanchey.

    Cambodian Information Minister Neth Pheaktra said on Monday that four innocent Cambodian civilians have been killed in the conflict, with nine others wounded, as tens of thousands of people have fled their homes near the border for safe shelters.

    "Three civilians were killed in Oddar Meanchey province and one was killed in Preah Vihear province," he told Xinhua by telephone.

    Kamboca münaqişənin kəskinləşməsi səbəbindən Tailandla sərhəddə 377 məktəbi bağlayıb
    В Камбодже закрыли 377 школ на границе с Таиландом из-за обострения конфликта

