3 killed, 25 injured in China fireworks factory explosion
Other countries
- 04 May, 2026
- 22:37
Three people have died and 25 others have been injured after an explosion at a fireworks manufacturing plant in Liuyang city, Hunan province, Xinhua News wrote on Monday evening.
The blast occurred at around 4:43 pm (GMT+8) on Monday at Liuyang Huasheng Fireworks Manufacturing and Display Co, a fireworks plant located at Guandu township, Liuyang, a county-level city in Changsha. Emergency and fire rescue teams were deployed to the scene shortly after the explosion.
As of 7 pm, the explosion had left three people dead and 25 injured, including two who remain in serious condition.
Rescue operations are under way at the facility. The cause of the explosion has not yet been announced.
Latest News
00:03
Meloni says Italy supports Azerbaijan-Armenia normalizationForeign policy
23:57
Meloni: Azerbaijan-Italy business forum planned for second half of 2026Economy
23:49
Meloni says she exchanged views with President Aliyev on Iran crisisForeign policy
23:43
Azerbaijan, Italy discuss increasing gas exportsEnergy
23:38
SOFAZ invests approximately $3 billion into Italian economyForeign policy
23:35
Ilham Aliyev: Military-technical cooperation is promisingForeign policy
23:30
Iran refutes striking oil facility in UAERegion
23:27
Russia declares ceasefire with Ukraine on May 8-9 in honor of Victory DayRegion
23:16