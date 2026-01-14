22 killed, 70 injured in Thailand as construction crane falls on train
- 14 January, 2026
- 09:43
The death toll from the collapse of a construction crane on a passenger train in Thailand has risen to 22, while the number of injured has reached 70, Report informs referring to the Khaosod newspaper.
Most of the dead were trapped under the rubble.
The incident occurred in Nakhon Ratchasima Province in the northeast of the kingdom. The train was traveling from Bangkok to Ubon Ratchathani. The collision derailed the train and it caught fire.
Rescue workers are working at the scene to free trapped passengers from three carriages. There are approximately 200 people in total.
