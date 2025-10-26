Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory
    Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory

    2 missing after bulk carrier sinks in south China

    Other countries
    • 26 October, 2025
    • 15:35
    2 missing after bulk carrier sinks in south China

    A bulk carrier sank after colliding with a container ship in the Pearl River estuary in China on Saturday night, leaving two crew members missing, local authorities said Sunday, Report informs via Xinhua.

    Of the 15 people aboard the bulk carrier, 13 were rescued following the collision. Search and rescue operations are underway for the missing, while efforts to locate the sunken vessel continue.

    The area has been placed under temporary traffic control as authorities investigate the incident.

    China ships collision
    Çin sahillərində gəmilərin toqquşması nəticəsində iki nəfər itkin düşüb
    При столкновении судов у берегов Китая два человека пропали без вести

    Latest News

    15:53

    Pallister's 800m free leads world record rush at Toronto World Cup

    Individual sports
    15:35

    2 missing after bulk carrier sinks in south China

    Other countries
    15:11

    Trump wants to transform the US Navy into ‘Golden Fleet' — WSJ

    Other countries
    14:49

    Two men arrested after Louvre jewel heist

    Other
    14:28

    1 dead, 6 injured in shooting during homecoming at Lincoln University in Pennsylvania

    Other countries
    14:07

    Russian Railways to organize transit of goods from Russia to Armenia via Azerbaijan

    Region
    13:48
    Photo

    Azerbaijani military joins exhibitions of defense firms held at NATO exercise

    Military
    13:33

    WADA delegation reviews preparations for European Regional Symposium in Baku

    Individual sports
    13:26
    Photo

    Azerbaijani youth boxers claim 8 medals at U-15 European Championship in Montenegro

    Individual sports
    All News Feed