2 missing after bulk carrier sinks in south China

A bulk carrier sank after colliding with a container ship in the Pearl River estuary in China on Saturday night, leaving two crew members missing, local authorities said Sunday, Report informs via Xinhua.

Of the 15 people aboard the bulk carrier, 13 were rescued following the collision. Search and rescue operations are underway for the missing, while efforts to locate the sunken vessel continue.

The area has been placed under temporary traffic control as authorities investigate the incident.