    Other countries
    • 14 December, 2025
    • 09:30
    At least two US service members, one American civilian killed in ambush in Syria

    Two US service members and one US civilian were killed during an ambush by the Islamic State group in central Syria (ISIS) on Saturday, according to the US Central Command, Report informs referring to the US media.

    Three other service members also were hurt.

    The attack involved a lone gunman, who Central Command said was killed.

    Pentaqon Palmirada üç amerikalının öldürülməsi barədə məlumat verib - YENİLƏNİB
    Пентагон сообщил о гибели трех американцев в Пальмире - ОБНОВЛЕНО

