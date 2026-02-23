18 dead as bus plunges into river in central Nepal

Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process
    Eighteen people were killed when a passenger bus en route to Kathmandu from Pokhara plunged into the Trishuli River in central Nepal's Dhading district early Monday, according to local administration, Report informs via Xinhua.

    One Chinese national is missing in the accident, while another Chinese citizen was injured and is currently receiving treatment at a local hospital, the Chinese Embassy in Nepal confirmed.

    The bus, reportedly with 45 on board, fell off the highway into the river, leading to the fatal accident.

    "Most of the 27 injured have been sent to hospitals in Kathmandu for further treatment after primary care in a local hospital," Mohan Prasad Neupane, spokesperson at the district administration office, told Xinhua.

