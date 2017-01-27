14 miners trapped in collapsed gold mine in Tanzania

Baku. 27 January. REPORT.AZ/ At least 14 people, including 13 Tanzanians and one Chinese, were trapped after a gold mine collapsed in Tanzania’s northwestern region of Geita on Thursday.

Report informs referring to Xinhua.

According to information, rescue team managed to deliver oxygen into mine with depth of 38 meters to win time for rescue works.

The mine is worked by China-Tanzania joint venture. Chinese company says the rescue team reached 15 meters below ground, but haven’t met miners so far.