110 French ISIS militants killed in Syria and Iraq

Baku. 3 June. REPORT.AZ/ At least 110 radical Islamists from France were killed, a result of operations carried out by government forces in Syria and Iraq.

Report informs referring to Russian media, the French Prime Minister Manuel Waltz said in his speech in the parliament.

Waltz said that despite the efforts of the government, the number of French citizens involved in the operation of "Islamic State of Iraq 's (ISIS) and terrorist groups, is rapidly increasing.

The number was 1000 in the beginning but today it has reached 1730.

"This figure has doubled within just a year," Waltz noted.