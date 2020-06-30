Foreign Ministers of Azerbaijan, Armenia discussed Karabakh settlement - UPDATED

The online meeting of the Foreign Ministers of Azerbaijan and Armenia with mediation and participation of the OSCE Minsk Group Co-chairs and the Personal Representative of the Chairperson-in-office took place on June 30, 2020, Report was told by MFA Press-service.

During the online meeting lasting for one hour, the sides discussed the current situation of the settlement of the Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict.

Minister Elmar Mammadyarov raised the issue of the illegal activities by Armenia, including the infrastructural changes in the occupied territories of Azerbaijan.

The Co-chairs noted the increase of aggressive rhetoric. Minister Elmar Mammadyarov highlighted that the provocative actions by Armenia bring to the escalation of rhetoric.

The sides agreed to arrange the following online meeting of the Foreign Ministers of Azerbaijan and Armenia with mediation and participation of the Co-chairs of the OSCE Minsk Group during the upcoming month. Also, the Co-chairs noted that they would consider the opportunities of organizing the meeting in person between the Ministers as soon as it is possible.

The next video conference of the Foreign Ministers of Azerbaijan and Armenia Elmar Mammadyarov and Zohrab Mnatsakanyan will be held today. Report informs, yesterday, Elmar Mammadyarov met with the co-chairs of the OSCE Minsk Group - Igor Popov (Russia), Stefan Visconti (France), and Andrew Shafer (USA) and personal representative of the OSCE Chairman-in-Office Andrzej Kasprzyk.

Notably, the previous meeting of the Foreign Ministers of Azerbaijan and Armenia in video conference format with the participation of the co-chairs of the OSCE Minsk Group took place on April 21.