Euronews explains how Baku is reshaping urban mobility around people, not cars

From people-first streets to integrated mobility and electric buses, Baku's transport transformation reflects a city ready for sustainable urban living, Report informs, referring to an article on Euronews titled "How Baku is reshaping urban mobility around people, not cars."

"Baku is rethinking mobility as a solution for building a more liveable and sustainable city. Across the capital, streets and public spaces are being redesigned to prioritise pedestrians, cycling and public transport, supported by new bus lanes, bike lanes and micromobility hubs," reads the article.

Residents say the changes are cutting travel times, reducing costs and improving wellbeing, with more people choosing bikes and scooters for daily journeys, according to Euronews. "Alongside micromobility, investment in electric buses is reshaping public transport, highlighting a shift towards cleaner, more accessible and people-focused urban movement."

Euronews also quoted Fuad Jafarli, head of the transport planning department at the Azerbaijan Land Transport Agency, who noted that developing micromobility and pedestrian infrastructure alone is not sufficient. He stressed that the main goal is to modernize public transport and make it more accessible for people without private cars, allowing them to reach their destinations comfortably.

According to Jafarli, the government plans to improve bus operations, enhance safety and environmental performance, and add 400 new eco-friendly buses powered by electricity and compressed natural gas each year.

The report also highlighted the growing role of micromobility options such as public bicycles and electric scooters, drawing attention to the increasing number of bicycle lanes and bike-sharing stations across the city.

Noting that Baku will host the World Urban Forum (WUF13) next year, Euronews underscored that the city's approach to mobility demonstrates how transport has become a central element in creating more comfortable and sustainable cities.