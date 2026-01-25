Speaker of Milli Majlis Sahiba Gafarova embarks on Bahrain visit
Milli Majlis
- 25 January, 2026
- 10:51
Speaker of the Milli Majlis Sahiba Gafarova has traveled to the Kingdom of Bahrain to participate in the opening ceremony of the 16th Plenary Session of the Asian Parliamentary Assembly (APA), Report informs.
During the visit, Sahiba Gafarova is scheduled to deliver a speech at the 16th APA session and hold a series of meetings.
