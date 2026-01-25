Ilham Aliyev WUF13 World Economic Forum - 2026 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process
    Milli Majlis
    • 25 January, 2026
    • 10:51
    Speaker of Milli Majlis Sahiba Gafarova embarks on Bahrain visit

    Speaker of the Milli Majlis Sahiba Gafarova has traveled to the Kingdom of Bahrain to participate in the opening ceremony of the 16th Plenary Session of the Asian Parliamentary Assembly (APA), Report informs.

    During the visit, Sahiba Gafarova is scheduled to deliver a speech at the 16th APA session and hold a series of meetings.

