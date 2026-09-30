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    Samad Seyidov: European institutions cannot use human rights as a tool of pressure

    Milli Majlis
    • 30 September, 2026
    • 13:47
    Samad Seyidov: European institutions cannot use human rights as a tool of pressure

    The Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE) and the European Parliament cannot "privatize" law and human rights or use human rights legislation as a tool to exert pressure on countries, Chairman of the Milli Majlis Committee on International Relations and Interparliamentary Relations Samad Seyidov said.

    According to Report, Seyidov made the remarks during the first plenary meeting of the Azerbaijani parliament's autumn session.

    He said that although Azerbaijan has suspended its activities in PACE, the country continues to play a leading role internationally in the field of human rights and their restoration.

    "Restoring the rights of one million refugees and internally displaced persons is the best example," Seyidov said.

    He also referred to a resolution adopted by the Milli Majlis concerning the European Parliament, describing it as a serious and appropriate document.

    "They cannot use human rights, democracy and the rule of law as instruments to exert pressure on states," he said.

    Seyidov added that Azerbaijan is ready to implement international legal instruments related to human rights within the framework of its national interests.

    Samad Seyidov Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe Azerbaijan's Milli Majlis
    Səməd Seyidov: Avropa strukturları insan haqlarını təzyiq aləti kimi istifadə edə bilməz
    Самед Сеидов: ПАСЕ и Европарламент не могут "приватизировать" права человека
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