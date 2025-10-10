Ilham Aliyev Hostages and Missing Persons Cybersecurity 2026 FIFA World Cup
    Next plenary session of Azerbaijani parliament to be held on October 17

    Milli Majlis
    • 10 October, 2025
    • 16:45
    Next plenary session of Azerbaijani parliament to be held on October 17

    The next plenary session of the Milli Majlis (Azerbaijani Parliament) as part of its autumn session will take place on October 17, Parliament Speaker Sahiba Gafarova said at the conclusion of today's plenary session, Report informs.

    She noted that additional information on the session's agenda will be provided later.

    speaker Sahiba Gafarova Azerbaijan Parliament
    Milli Məclisin növbəti plenar iclası oktyabrın 17-də keçiriləcək
    Очередное пленарное заседание Милли Меджлиса состоится 17 октября

