Next plenary session of Azerbaijani parliament to be held on October 17
Milli Majlis
- 10 October, 2025
- 16:45
The next plenary session of the Milli Majlis (Azerbaijani Parliament) as part of its autumn session will take place on October 17, Parliament Speaker Sahiba Gafarova said at the conclusion of today's plenary session, Report informs.
She noted that additional information on the session's agenda will be provided later.
