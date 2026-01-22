Milli Majlis to host conference dedicated to Heydar Aliyev's 103rd birth anniversary
Milli Majlis
- 22 January, 2026
- 11:16
A conference dedicated to Azerbaijan's National Leader Heydar Aliyev's 103rd birth anniversary will be held at the Milli Majlis.
According to Report, the issue has been included in the work plan of the parliament's Youth and Sports Committee for the spring session of 2026.
The conference is planned to be held jointly with youth organizations under the theme "Azerbaijani youth and Heydar Aliyev."
