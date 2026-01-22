Milli Majlis to host conference dedicated to Heydar Aliyev's 103rd birth anniversary

Ilham Aliyev WUF13 World Economic Forum - 2026 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process
    • 22 January, 2026
    • 11:16
    A conference dedicated to Azerbaijan's National Leader Heydar Aliyev's 103rd birth anniversary will be held at the Milli Majlis.

    According to Report, the issue has been included in the work plan of the parliament's Youth and Sports Committee for the spring session of 2026.

    The conference is planned to be held jointly with youth organizations under the theme "Azerbaijani youth and Heydar Aliyev."

    conference Heydar Aliyev Milli Majlis Azerbaijani youth
    MM-də Heydər Əliyevin anadan olmasının 103 illiyinə həsr olunan konfrans keçiriləcək
    В ММ пройдет конференция, посвященная 103-летию со дня рождения Гейдара Алиева

