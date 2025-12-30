Milli Majlis ratifies Azerbaijan–Somalia visa-free deal for diplomatic passport holders

The Milli Majlis (Parliament) of Azerbaijan has ratified an agreement between Azerbaijan and Somalia on mutual visa exemption for holders of diplomatic passports.

According to Report, the draft law approving the agreement between the governments of Azerbaijan and Somalia on mutual exemption of diplomatic passport holders from visa requirements was adopted at today's plenary session.

The agreement, signed on October 15, 2025, in Kampala, is aimed at strengthening diplomatic relations between the two countries and facilitating official visits.

Under the terms of the document, citizens of both states with valid diplomatic passports are exempt from visa requirements for entry, exit, and transit, and may stay in the other country for up to 90 days within any 180-day period. For stays exceeding 90 days, a visa and appropriate authorization must be obtained in accordance with the host country's national legislation.