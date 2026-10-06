Disclosure of restricted information may be lawful in corruption reports

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Providing information on corruption-related offenses that contains restricted professional, commercial, investigative or judicial secrets, as well as information concerning private and family life, will not be considered unlawful disclosure.

According to Report, this is stipulated in a new draft law titled "On Incentives and Protection for Persons Reporting Corruption-Related Offenses."

The document was submitted for discussion at today's joint meeting of the Milli Majlis committees on Defense, Security and Combating Corruption and on Legal Policy and State Building.

Under the draft law, knowingly providing false or defamatory information in order to protect personal interests or unlawfully obtain material or other benefits, privileges or advantages for oneself or others will not be considered reporting a corruption-related offense.

If a criminal case is initiated as a result of information provided about a corruption-related offense, the person who reported it may, with their consent, be questioned as a witness.